Letter: Vote ‘yes’ to appointed DeKalb City Clerk

I write this letter to urge a “yes” vote for an appointed City Clerk in DeKalb.

Residents deserve a professionally run office that maintains accurate records of meetings and responds to requests for information in a timely manner.

Sadly, despite what may have been their best intentions, none of the last four elected city clerks served out their term. The last elected clerk was removed from office for failing to file a required State economic interest form. He was also censured for failing to post Council Minutes as required under state statute and for non-attendance at council meetings.

Residents of DeKalb deserve better.

The role of a City Clerk is administrative, not policy making. The expectation should be that the City Clerk will impartially focus on efficient and accurate execution of duties. These duties include taking and transcribing minutes of meetings, legal documentation, official records management, and knowledge of election rules.

The appointment process will foster job accountability and meeting performance standards by the City Clerk which are absent under the elected system. High quality service delivery and good governance should be the standard for City Clerk operations in DeKalb. A responsible person chosen through the appointment process is the way to make this happen. This step begins with a “Yes” vote for an appointed City Clerk.

Respectfully,

Paul Callighan

DeKalb