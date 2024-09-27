Letter: Thank you Tammy Duckworth for introducing legislation to ban sale of kangaroo parts

Kudos to U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth for introducing legislation to ban the sale of kangaroo parts in the U.S. and stem the killing of 1.5 million of the iconic marsupials per annum.

Demand for soccer cleats made from kangaroo skins is driving an unprecedented commercial slaughter of native wildlife. Last year, Nike, Puma and New Balance announced policies to stop sourcing kangaroo skins, but the world’s largest athletic shoe sellers – Adidas – is still driving the massacre of the iconic marsupials.

Australia’s backing of commercial slaughter of native wildlife is almost unique among developed nations. The United States does not allow the mass shooting of elk, bears, deer or other animals for use of their parts in global commerce.

The only comparable case example is Canada’s harp and hooded seal kill for fur – and the U.S. already bans selling their skins under the Marine Mammal Protection Act. After the shooters kill the adults, they are instructed to bludgeon any joeys found near or in the pouches of their slain mothers.

That toll alone is 300,000 joeys – larger than the seal hunt in Canada at its zenith decades ago.

Animal Wellness Action thanks Sen. Duckworth for leading this fight in the Senate. Illinois state Democratic rep. Jan Schakowsky and Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pennylvania, have the companion legislation in the House.

Wayne Pacelle

President, Animal Wellness Action

Washington, D.C.