IVT auditions for ‘Yes Virginia, There Is a Santa Claus!’ begin Saturday in Sandwich

SANDWICH – The Indian Valley Theatre will hold auditions for its upcoming performances of “Yes Virginia, There Is a Santa Claus!”

The auditions will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 28 and 29 and from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 30 in the community room of the Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St.

The casting call is intended for people ages eight to 85.

“Yes Virginia, There Is a Santa Claus!,” based on the play written by Andrew J. Fenady, tells the story of 8-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon, who writes a letter to New York Sun editor Ed Mitchell asking is there is a Santa Claus. Mitchell gives the assignment to Frank Church, who was the newspaper’s best and most dependable reporter until his wife and baby died last Christmas Eve.

The IVT production will be directed by Emily Redmond with assisted direction by Kathie Hart. Auditions consist of cold readings from the script. No experience is required to audition. Attendees are encouraged to inform the director of rehearsal conflicts. IVT membership will be required. The theatre also will accept stage crew, lighting, and technology help.

The cast list of “Yes Virginia, There Is a Santa Claus!” is as follows:

Edward P. Mitchell – ages 40 to 60

Frank P. Church – ages 40 to 60

James O’Hanlan – ages 20 to 35

Dominic Donnelli – ages 20 to 35

Virginia O’Hanlan – ages eight to 10

Maria Donnelli – ages eight to 10

Julie – ages eight to 10

Susan – ages eight to 10

Sean O’Hanlon – ages eight to 10

Evie O’Hanlon – ages 20 to 35

Andrea Borland – ages 20 to 40

Teddy Murray – ages 16 to 20

Mrs. Goldstein – ages 40 to 80

Celeste Donelli – ages 20 to 35

Newsboy – ages eight to 14

Goss, George, Tom Pryor, and Officer Akins – ages 18 to 40

Otho, Chambers, and Officer Flynn – age 18 to 40

Corneilius Barrington, Shannon, and O’Hara – age 18 to 40

Sam, Thief, Schuller, and Red – ages 18 to 40

Shorty, Scotty, and Art Fritz – ages 18 to 40

Performances of “Yes Virginia, There Is a Santa Claus!” run Dec. 13 through Dec. 15.

The Indian Valley Theatre is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the appreciation and development of the performing arts in the Fox Valley area.

For information, email info@indianvalleytheatre.com or send a message on the IVT Facebook page.