DeKalb elementary students celebrate diverse cultures

Michelle Ricciardi de Almeida, a new teacher at Huntley Middle School, from Brazil, poses with her daughter, Maria, a student at Jefferson Elementary School, during the annual Multicultural Night in DeKalb on Sept. 13, 2024. (Photo provided by Amanda McCabe)

DeKALB – DeKalb students from Jefferson Elementary School recently got to learn more about the 20 different countries represented by its student body at a multicultural night filled with learning, dance, song and food.

While some of the school’s students are from DeKalb, many come from families who immigrated from other countries such as Turkey, Sudan, Brazil, Bangladesh or Vietnam, according to a news release from the school. On Sept. 13, students and their families, whether they were born in the United States or in another country, were invited to share their cultures at the annual Jefferson Elementary Multicultural Night.

The popular event has grown over the past two decades and was moved outside this year for a block party-style picnic.

Melanie Bickley said the event is a “cherished tradition” that brings the school’s community together to honor its diversity.

“It is a joyful reminder that by embracing our differences and celebrating what makes each of us unique, we create a school where everyone feels welcome, respected, and valued,” Bickley said in a news release. “I am so proud of the hard work and enthusiasm our families have put into making this year’s Multicultural Night celebration the most vibrant and inclusive yet.”

At the Palestine tent during Jefferson Elementary School's annual Multicultural Night in DeKalb on Sept. 13, 2024,, students and families are treated to Musakhan, a roast chicken dish seasoned with onion, sumac and olive oil, served on taboon bread. (Photo provided by Amanda McCabe)

Some 20 tents were set up with tables so that families could share a traditional dance, song, game, or information about their culture. Another popular feature of the event has always been the potluck filled with traditional foods prepared by Jefferson families, according to the news release. Food was donated to the school Vinny’s Pizza, Pizza Pros, Pizza Villa, El Jimador, Burger Naan and Rosita’s. The Burritoville truck was also on hand.

One popular dish sampled by many at the Sudan tent was Om Ali, a favorite bread pudding-style dessert with Egyptian origins. Om Ali was served alongside Karkadeh, the traditional hibiscus tea, a drink that reflects the warmth of Sudanese hospitality as seen in their culinary traditions.

At the Palestine tent, visitors were treated to Musakhan, a delicious roast chicken dish seasoned with onions, sumac and olive oil, all of which is served on taboon bread. Several DeKalb School District 428 teachers from Spain were on hand to teach students what a ‘tortilla’ is in their country, where it is more similar to a frittata than it is to a Mexican tortilla, with the main ingredients being potatoes and eggs, according to the release.

Jefferson Elementary School students enjoy soccer and flamenco at the Spain tent during the school's annual Multicultural Night in DeKalb on Sept. 13, 2024. (Photo provided by Amanda McCabe)

The DeKalb High School Bhad Barbeez danced to welcome families to the event and DJ Kuinton Davis kept the music going throughout the evening. The ever-popular fashion show encouraged students to dress in whatever clothes represented their culture, and they did not disappoint.

Families were treated to a variety of different activities and food at the tents for the Dominican Republic, Angola and Palestine. Ballet Folklórico ‘De Colores’ treated the crowd to traditional Mexican dance. The high school French Club ran a mini ‘Tour De France’ with tricycles, while the high school Bilingual Leadership Club played traditional Mexican ‘Loteria’ (bingo). At the Brazil tent, district teachers taught children about soccer, according to the release.

Jefferson Elementary School students in traditional Sudanese clothing walk the red carpet during a fashion show at the school's annual Multicultural Night in DeKalb on Sept. 13, 2024. (Photo provided by Amanda McCabe)

Blessedbyzar had several hair braiding demonstrations throughout the event and Jefferson assistant principal Candice Coleman took the opportunity to get her hair braided. Jubilee Artisans had a live art demonstration where an artist created a painting of the event while it happened. The painting will now hang in Jefferson as a reminder of the event.