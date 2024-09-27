DeKalb County Community Foundation accepting Promise Grant applications

League of Women Voters of DeKalb County providing Spanish-language materials with a 2023 Promise Grant (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Community Foundation is accepting applications for the Promise Grant – Subvención de Promesa program.

Eligible organizations can apply before Oct. 1.

Learn more about Promise Grants or apply online at dekalbccf.org/promisegrants.

Promise Grants support charitable community organizations that provide services to underserved and often dismissed populations throughout DeKalb County and projects related to healthcare and affordable housing within DeKalb Township. The Promise Grant program aims to inspire, educate, and empower individuals who may experience extraordinary challenges due to their ethnicity, immigration status and abilities.

The Promise Grant program is supported by two charitable Funds at the Foundation: The Promise Fund – El Fondo de la Promesa awards grants to charitable organizations that build belonging and empower people in DeKalb County who are marginalized and labeled as ‘other.’ The Howard and Mildred Eychaner Fund awards grants to charitable organizations addressing the affordable housing and healthcare needs of residents within DeKalb Township.

For questions or additional information on Promise Grants or supporting the Promise Fund with a charitable gift, please contact the Community Foundation at 815-748-5383 or grants@dekalbccf.org.