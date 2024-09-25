Sycamore library used book sale returns Sept. 27-28

Sycamore public library in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

SYCAMORE – The Friends of the Sycamore Library will host a used book sale to help improve the library’s facilities, services and resources.

The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 27 and 28 at the Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Items on sale include gently used romance, mystery and history books, cookbook, audiobooks, CDs and DVDs. Prices range from 25 cents to $3.

The Friends of the Sycamore Library is a 501c3 nonprofit volunteer organization dedicated to supporting the library in various ways.

For information, email friendsofthesycamorelibrary@gmail.com.