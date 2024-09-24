Duffy: A taste of October in DeKalb

As the leaves and weather begin to change, the month of October is one packed with things to do in and around DeKalb. If your schedule isn’t already full of activities like visiting Jonamac Orchard, attending Northern Illinois University Huskie football games and homecoming festivities, or plenty of Halloween fun, the DeKalb Chamber has even more for your to do.

Athena Award

We are excited to announce the 35th Annual Athena Award Reception, taking place at the historic Egyptian Theatre on Oct. 10. This event celebrates local women who exemplify leadership, mentorship and community involvement.

This year’s Athena Award honorees include an impressive group of women who have made significant contributions to their professions and the community. This year’s finalists include Celine Bennetts (Independent Sales Director with Mary Kay Cosmetics), Jeanine Holcomb (Marketing & Communications Director of the Egyptian Theatre), Sabrina Nicholson (Director of Northwestern Medicine Ben Gordon Center and Behavioral Health Services), Cortney Strohacker (Executive Director of the DeKalb County Convention & Visitors Bureau), and Jennifer Yochem (Community Services Coordinator at the City of DeKalb).

In addition to honoring the Athena Award finalists, we are proud to recognize Jan VanderMeer, retired from NIU, as this year’s Woman of Accomplishment Honoree. The Woman of Accomplishment Award celebrates retired women who continue to demonstrate leadership and mentorship within the community.

The public is invited to celebrate the finalists and honorees with us by attending the Athena Award Reception. The event begins with a cocktail hour at 6:30 p.m., followed by the award program at 7:15 p.m. Tickets are available at a special price of $15 through Oct. 4 at DeKalb.org.

Taste of the Town

They say you eat with your eyes, so join us for a tantalizing tour of food and drink businesses in the DeKalb area!

Taste of the Town is a digital campaign that the DeKalb Chamber is hosting Oct. 7-18 on our Facebook and Instagram pages, along with a list of participating businesses and some special deals on our website DeKalb.org. Special thank you to our presenting sponsor, Ellwood Steak and Fish House! Follow @dekalbilchamber to get videos, photos, and deals right in your feed. This is a great time to explore new places and remember some of your favorites!

Spooktacular

With the excitement of Halloween, we will be hosting our Spooktacular event in downtown DeKalb from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29. Businesses throughout the downtown will be handing out candy in a safe and fun environment for all the ghosts and goblins. Come dressed in your favorite costume and enjoy the fun with your whole family! The Egyptian Theatre will also be offering a free movie, Scooby-Doo: The Movie, at 6 p.m.

The entire month is full of ways to enjoy yourself and spend time with your family. If you want more information on any of the activities mentioned or find other things to do, visit DeKalb.org or call the Chamber office at 815-756-6306.