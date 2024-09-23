Brian Bemis Toyota donates school supplies to 100 DeKalb-area teachers

DeKALB – Brian Bemis Toyota of DeKalb recently donated classroom supplies to DeKalb County schools.

The donation, which included notebooks, pens, pencils, markers, paper and other specially requested supplies, will benefit 100 teachers, according to a news release from the vehicle dealership.

“This contribution aims to alleviate some of the financial burdens teachers often face and to support their continued dedication to fostering student success,” dealership staff wrote. “This initiative underscores the organization’s commitment to enhancing educational experiences and ensuring that teachers have the tools they need to inspire and educate.”

Donations were awarded to preschool through post-high school educators.

A DeKalb school teacher receives a donation of school supplies from Brian Bemis Toyota of DeKalb. (Photo provided by Brian Bemis Toyota of DeKalb )

“Educators play a critical role in shaping the future, and we recognize the significant impact that adequate supplies can have on their teaching effectiveness,” Brian Bemis of Toyota corporate officer Amy Bemis said in the release. “We are thrilled to contribute to their efforts and to show our appreciation for their hard work and commitment.”

In addition to the supply donation, Brian Bemis Toyota also is planning its Annual Art Competition in January. These efforts reflect the organization’s ongoing dedication to community engagement and educational support.

