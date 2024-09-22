DeKalb police remind public that political sign theft is a crime

DeKALB – As election season ramps up ahead of November, DeKalb police are reminding the public that stealing someone’s political sign from a yard or property is a crime.

Police said they’ve taken numerous reports of this happening within the past two weeks.

“Within the last two weeks, the city of DeKalb has had numerous reports of political signage being stolen from the property of DeKalb residents,” DeKalb police wrote in a news release. “It is illegal to remove another person’s property without their consent.”

Authorities urged the community to report any theft they see by contacting the police department’s nonemergency number at 815-748-8400.

Theft is a Class A misdemeanor in Illinois. Anyone convicted could face prison time and fines up to $2,500.