Man leads Sycamore police on high speed chase through neighborhood

SYCAMORE – A DeKalb man was arrested Thursday after police said he fled from authorities, leading them through a high-speed car chase in a Sycamore neighborhood.

Huriel A. Ballesteros, 24, was arrested and cited by police for speeding and attempting to flee/elude police, according to a news release from the Sycamore Police Department. He was released Thursday and given a date to appear in DeKalb County court on the citations.

Sycamore police were doing speed enforcement at about 10 a.m. Thursday when an officer saw a 2001 blue Ford Ranger speeding on Peace Road, according to the release. Authorities said the vehicle was going 72 mph in a 55 mph zone.

The officer attempted to pull over the Ford Ranger driver, who allegedly did not stop, according to the release. Police allege the driver is Ballesteros.

Ballesteros allegedly drove the vehicle off, fleeing while speeding into a nearby residential neighborhood, according to the release. Ballesteros got out of the vehicle in the neighborhoods and attempted to flee on foot, authorities allege.

Sycamore police officers caught up to Ballesteros and arrested him, according to the release.

“Traffic enforcement and safety is a priority for the Sycamore Police Department, and it is our goal to do all we can to enforce traffic laws and provide safe travel for all those who live and commute through our community,” authorities wrote in the release.