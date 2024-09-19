Letter: Keicher for GOP’s Liz Bishop for 76th House District

Dear Neighbor,

While many of us are frustrated with state and national politics, it is an exciting time for the work so many of us have done together locally. With the new opportunities that the Meta DeKalb Data Center, Kraft Heinz and Ferrara Candy are bringing to our area, we know that working together to grow really works to create jobs and help families.

This progress was made possible by the bipartisan passed jobs and incentive package that the House GOP caucus fought for and passed in the legislature in 2019. I had the privilege of representing folks in DeKalb and working on those growth initiatives for four years in the state legislature.

However, in the gerrymandering of the last legislative remap, the majority in Springfield carved up our area and split up our counties taking the City of DeKalb out of my district. Thankfully, we have a great leader who has stepped up to serve our area.

I’m proud to endorse Liz Bishop for State Representative in the 76th House District. She is a commonsense leader and a dedicated community volunteer whose background as a bank auditor makes her exactly who we need to watch out for our tax dollars in Springfield.

Liz Bishop is dedicated to people over any political agenda. She is dedicated to lowering costs for families, growing our community and working together to solve problems. Liz will continue the important work of supporting groups I still support like sexual abuse domestic violence survivors, senior, those in assisted care facilities, adults with disabilities and of course our veterans organizations, our NIU students, and other community members by bringing resources to our area.

The choice in this race is clear. I’ve seen people in Springfield like her opponent Amy “Murri” Briel. Briel’s priorities are all wrong – she is obsessed with politics and the latest radical talking points but has no plans to help our families. Briel also claimed “inflation isn’t’ a bad thing,” and is more loyal to a political agenda than getting results for our communities.

Don’t take my word for it, go do some research on the two candidates for state representative in the 76th District. One of them wants to shut down the law enforcement and literally wears a tinfoil hat – watch the video. The other is Liz Bishop, an outstanding kindhearted person who truly cares about our area and wanting to make it better.

I’m Jeff Keicher and City of DeKalb I’m asking you to vote for Liz Bishop for State Representative. She is a commonsense leader we need working for us in Springfield.

Jeff Keicher

State Representative 70th District

Sycamore