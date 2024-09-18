DeKalb man pleads guilty to Keicher assassination threat

State reps. Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore (shown), and Dan Ugaste, R-Geneva, recently were appointed to serve on the state's Warehouse Safety Standards Task Force. The group will review warehouse safety protocols, prompted by a deadly 2021 tornado at an Amazon facility in Edwardsville. (photo provided by Office of State Rep. Jeff Keicher)

SYCAMORE – A DeKalb man pleaded guilty Wednesday to threatening to assassinate state Rep. Jeff Keicher, a threat that the Republican Keicher, who lives in Sycamore, called “an affront” to democratic society.

Forrest R. Brandon, 58, pleaded guilty to one count of threatening a public official, a Class 3 felony. He previously had pleaded not guilty Aug. 15, court records show. Prosecutors said he threatened to assassinate Keicher at a senior health fair that had been planned for July 18 at DeKalb High School. Republican lawmakers who planned to cohost the event announced its postponement one day before.

The state representative appeared in person for Brandon’s plea hearing. He said threats of political violence “deter from community engagement and public service.”

“This threat was not merely a personal attack; it was an assault on the very community values that underpin our society,” said Keicher, who read from a prepared victim impact statement.

Keicher said the incident affected his sense of safety for himself and his family. His 70th House District includes portions of DeKalb, Boone, Kane and McHenry counties.

Circuit Court Judge Philip Montgomery sentenced Brandon to two years in DeKalb County’s veterans court services program, where he will undergo psychiatric and psychosocial rehabilitation.

If Brandon doesn’t comply with the program, he could be resentenced in two years and receive jail time, according to the ruling. Montgomery also ordered Brandon to be placed on an electronic GPS monitoring device for 90 days. He’ll receive credit for the time he has spent in custody at the DeKalb County jail, where he’s been held without release since his July 19 arrest.

Brandon is prohibited from contacting Keicher or his office staff or being within 500 feet of Keicher’s office.

He faced up to 10 years in prison. He was represented by the DeKalb County Public Defender’s Office.

In a July 15 voicemail to Keicher’s legislative office in Sycamore, Brandon identified himself and said he was calling “because of a partisan event” at the high school.

Political violence in any form or the threat of violence is an affront to the principles of our democratic society and civil discourse.” — State Rep. Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore

“Yeah, yes, sir, my name is Forrest Brandon. I’m a U.S. Air Force veteran. I wanna know what the [expletive] going on with you hosting a partisan event at a public high school. Screw you, Republicans. Hey! Maybe I might assassinate you. I may. Not saying I will. I’m just saying I may,” he said in the voicemail, according to court records.

In a police interview, Brandon admitted to making the call and saying that he “may” assassinate Keicher, but he “claimed he never intended to carry out the threat,” Illinois State Police wrote in court filings.

Keicher on Wednesday thanked law enforcement for their swift response to the threat. He said he and his colleagues regretted canceling the senior fair, which was meant to provide elderly community members a chance to learn more about resources available to them for health, advice and support.

“Political violence in any form or the threat of violence is an affront to the principles of our democratic society and civil discourse,” Keicher said in his statement. “It undermines our ability to engage in constructive dialogue and fosters an environment of fear and intimidation.”

In a statement to Shaw Local News Network, DeKalb County State’s Attorney Rick Amato also condemned hateful and violent rhetoric, which he said has inundated daily life.

“To what end will the constant streams of threats and bullying go to?” Amato said in a statement Wednesday. “We are inundated daily with threats to shoot schools and innocent children and, in many places, actual public shootings continue to terrorize and ruin American families. Daily public officials are being threatened and even shot at. No longer is it possible to discuss differences without an immediate reflex to turn to violence.”

Brandon’s July threat came two days after former President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, The Associated Press reported. A second apparent assassination attempt targeted Trump on Sept. 15, when a person allegedly camped outside his Florida golf course for almost 12 hours before a Secret Service agent thwarted him, The AP reported.

Keicher and Amato, both Republicans, called on people to temper divisive political discourse. Keicher said he believes today’s political climate is “one of the most politically polarized times in recent American history.”

“The reality that there are human lives suffering at each end of these responses is lost and ignored,” Amato said. “We will all continue to suffer these terrors until, as a society, we learn and embrace ways to stop these violent reactions. We have to provide care for each other in ways that we hear everyone but stop these violent acts and reactions.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.