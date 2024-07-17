Free senior health fair in DeKalb postponed

DeKALB – A senior health fair planned for Thursday has been postponed, legislators who are hosting it said Wednesday.

The event will be rescheduled, according to a news release. A new date was not announced Wednesday.

State Rep. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon. Fritts; state Rep. Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore; House Minority Leader Tony McCombie, R-Savanna; and state Sens. Dave Syverson, R-Cherry Valley, and Sue Rezin, R-Morris are co-hosts, according to the release.

“Our goal as legislators is always to provide the best services possible to our constituents. Unfortunately, unforeseen circumstances outside of our control have led us to the determination that the best decision is to postpone tomorrow’s Senior Health Fair and reschedule the Fair for a future date. We did not make this decision lightly, but we feel it is the best decision to ensure we provide the best services to our constituents. We apologize for any inconvenience to those who planned to attend the Fair tomorrow,” the lawmakers wrote in joint statement.

Once a new date has been finalized for the Fair to be rescheduled, the Legislators will send out additional information.

DeKalb County area residents are invited to a free senior health fair at DeKalb High School, which will offer informational booths and a chance to connect with local services.

The event also will offer free health screenings.

Attendees can learn how to improve their health, save money and participate in health screenings. The fair also includes local business, organization, and state agency vendors. Light refreshments will be served.

For questions, contact Rezin’s office at 815-220-8720 or Keicher’s office at 815-748-3494.