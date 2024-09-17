Sycamore woman injured in Tuesday crash

PIERCE – A Sycamore woman was injured in a two-car crash Tuesday that authorities allege was caused by a Carol Stream driver.

DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan said he was not aware of the woman’s updated condition as of noon Tuesday, but police believe her injuries were not life threatening.

The crash occurred about 7:14 a.m. Tuesday, when a Mazda and Hyundai collided at the intersection of Somonauk and McGirr roads in Pierce Township south of Cortland, Sullivan said.

“It appears a vehicle failed to yield at the intersection and struck the other vehicle that was southbound on Somonauk Road,” Sullivan said. “The impact was on the passenger side of the vehicle.”

Hinckley Fire Department responded to the call for emergency services. Paramedics took the Sycamore woman, 26, to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb. She drove the Hyundai that sustained damage to its passenger side.

No one else was injured, and no one other than the drivers were in the impacted vehicles, Sullivan said.

The driver of the Mazda, a 20-year-old from Carol Stream, was traveling east on McGirr Road, when he failed to yield the right of way and struck the Hyundai as it traveled south on Somonauk Road, authorities allege.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office cited the Mazda driver for failure to yield, according to a news release.

Sullivan said he doesn’t know how fast the Mazda was traveling when the T-bone style impact occurred, but said it likely wasn’t a low speed collision.

“That is a 55 mile per hour zone, in that area, so it could have been at that speed,” Sullivan said.