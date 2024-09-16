George Michael tribute band to perform Sept. 28 in DeKalb

The inside of DeKalb's Egyptian Theatre. (Photo provided by the Egyptian Theatre )

DeKALB – The Egyptian Theatre will host a concert featuring The Life and Music of George Michael.

The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at the theater, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb.

The Life and Music of George Michael will perform George Michael songs including “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” “Faith,” “Freedom” and “Careless Whisper.” Attendees also can learn about Michael’s life and career.

Tickets cost $39. To buy tickets, visit egyptiantheatre.org, call 815-758-1225, or visit the Egyptian Theatre box office.

The Egyptian Theatre is owned and operated by Preservation of Egyptian Theatre Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

For information, visit egyptiantheatre.org.