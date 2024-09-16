September 16, 2024
George Michael tribute band to perform Sept. 28 in DeKalb

By Shaw Local News Network
The inside of DeKalb's Egyptian Theatre.

The inside of DeKalb's Egyptian Theatre. (Photo provided by the Egyptian Theatre )

DeKALB – The Egyptian Theatre will host a concert featuring The Life and Music of George Michael.

The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at the theater, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb.

The Life and Music of George Michael will perform George Michael songs including “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” “Faith,” “Freedom” and “Careless Whisper.” Attendees also can learn about Michael’s life and career.

Tickets cost $39. To buy tickets, visit egyptiantheatre.org, call 815-758-1225, or visit the Egyptian Theatre box office.

The Egyptian Theatre is owned and operated by Preservation of Egyptian Theatre Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

For information, visit egyptiantheatre.org.

