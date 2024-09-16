Flu vaccines offered at DeKalb County Health Dept. starting Monday

DeKALB – The DeKalb County Health Department will offer walk-in flu vaccines to residents starting Monday in preparation for flu season.

The vaccines will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, according to a news release from the health department.

Flu vaccines are intended for residents ages 6 months and older.

Attendees can receive vaccines for the H1N1, H3N2 and B/Victoria lineage flu viruses. Children ages 18 and younger must be accompanied by a guardian or parent. Medicaid, Medicare Part B and most PPO insurance plans will be accepted. Participants must bring a photo ID and all insurance cards.

Tips to prevent the flu:

Get an annual flu vaccine

Wash hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Clean and disinfect surfaces

Cough into elbows instead of hands, avoid close contact with sick people and stay home for at least 24 hours after being sick

For information, visit www.illinois.gov or health.dekalbcounty.org.