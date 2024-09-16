Flu vaccines offered at DeKalb County Health Dept. starting Monday

DeKALB – The DeKalb County Health Department will offer walk-in flu vaccines to residents starting Monday in preparation for flu season.
The vaccines will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, according to a news release from the health department.
Flu vaccines are intended for residents ages 6 months and older.
Attendees can receive vaccines for the H1N1, H3N2 and B/Victoria lineage flu viruses. Children ages 18 and younger must be accompanied by a guardian or parent. Medicaid, Medicare Part B and most PPO insurance plans will be accepted. Participants must bring a photo ID and all insurance cards.
Tips to prevent the flu:
- Get an annual flu vaccine
- Wash hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Clean and disinfect surfaces
- Cough into elbows instead of hands, avoid close contact with sick people and stay home for at least 24 hours after being sick
For information, visit www.illinois.gov or health.dekalbcounty.org.