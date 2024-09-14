DeKalb police investigating reported gunfire on north side

DeKALB – DeKalb police are investigating gunfire reported around Kimberly Drive on Thursday night, police Chief David Byrd said.

Byrd said police confirmed that bullets were fired in the area, although an investigation remains open. No arrests had been made as of Friday evening.

DeKalb police sent out a citywide text alert at 9:05 p.m. Thursday asking the public to “please avoid the area of Kimberly Drive while police investigate a report of shots fired in the area.”

Byrd said police remain on the lookout for anyone involved in the shooting. No injuries were reported, and no property was damaged, he said.

Police don’t know how many bullets were fired, Byrd said.