DeKalb High School grad, former Barb awarded Christopher Anderson Memorial scholarship

DeKALB – DeKalb High School graduate and former Barbs soccer star Matthew Tuszynski recently was named the 2024 winner of the Christopher Anderson Memorial Scholarship.

The $1,700 scholarship is awarded each year by the late Anderson’s family to a senior DeKalb High School soccer player who is a good student and exemplifies the spirit, teamwork, sportsmanship and enthusiasm for soccer that Christopher demonstrated, according to a news release.

“Matthew Tuszynski has been a tremendous ambassador for the boys’ soccer program throughout his four years at DeKalb High School,” high school head soccer coach PJ Hamilton said in a news release. “Matt has helped elevate the standards for players on and off the field. On top of the many accolades Matthew earned throughout his time at DHS, the program will truly miss his leadership. Matthew’s calm demeanor, commitment, and work ethic inspired players at all levels. He has the ability to connect with his teammates like very few in the game. His approach to soccer made teammates gravitate towards his leadership style and share a strong sense of belonging.”

Tuszynski played soccer for the Barbs all four years of his high school career, including three years on the Varsity team. He was was Varsity Team Captain, was named 2023 DeKalb County Male Soccer Player of the Year, two time Academic All-Conference, and was chosen for 2023 All Conference First All Sectional and All State Teams, according to a news release.

Tuszynski joined the Red Hawks of Ripon College.

The scholarship was created in 2000 by the Anderson family in memory of their son, 16, who was killed in a car crash on July 18, 1999. The scholarship fund has grown each year through contributions made by his family and people in the DeKalb community and is managed by the DeKalb County Community Foundation, according to the release.