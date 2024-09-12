‘Eight Countries in One Day’ event to return Sept. 14 to DeKalb

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host its annual “Eight Country in One Day” event for patrons to learn about various countries and cultures.

The free event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 14 at the library, 309 Oak St.

Participants can learn about Jordan, France, Madagascar, Mexico, Brazil, Scotland, Japan and the Philippines. The event includes food, activities and crafts. Passports and “luggage” will be available at the welcome table. Coffee and chocolate also will be provided by Off the Leash Coffee Company.

Passports will be stamped at every visited country. Attendees also can enter for a chance to win prizes. Patrons who donate canned food items will receive raffle tickets. Performances also will be held in the library’s main lobby. No registration is required to attend.

The performances include:

11 a.m.: Ballet Folklórico Aztlán

Noon: Heather and Thistle Highland Dancers and Bagpiper

1 p.m.: Global Rhythms with the Harambee Percussion Ensemble

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.