These DeKalb businesses sold alcohol to minors, police say

DeKALB – More than a dozen DeKalb businesses recently sold alcohol to a minor, DeKalb police said this week, citing compliance checks conducted at 34 establishments.
The DeKalb Police Department released results of alcohol compliance checks conducted Aug. 28 and Sept. 4 on businesses that hold city-issued liquor licenses. Checks are done by undercover police officers. Police said they’re meant to prevent underage drinking. Businesses found in violation were cited by DeKalb police for selling alcohol to a minor and given a violation notice to appear for a city administrative hearing, according to a news release.
DeKalb Police Cmdr. Chad McNett said the most recent compliance check showed nine out of 16 investigated businesses failed.
“We will continue these compliance checks regularly to remind both licensees and our community how serious we are about strict enforcement,” McNett said in the release. “To have nine out of 16 businesses fail this most recent compliance check is disappointing. There is still work to do in the world of prevention around minors’ access to alcohol. The seven licensees who passed this compliance check demonstrated that carding those who try to purchase alcohol in DeKalb is a top priority. We commend them for upholding the law and putting the safety of our youth first.”
Businesses that failed
Aug. 28 check
- Fatty’s Pub and Grille, 1312 W. Lincoln Highway
- Fushi Yami, 822 W. Lincoln Highway
- Lucky Poker, 3260 Sycamore Road
Sept. 4 check
- Chili’s Grill and Bar, 2370 Sycamore Road
- Los Rancheros, 2450 Sycamore Road
- Zana’s Wood Fire Pizza, 1406 Sycamore Road
- DeKalb Liquor Mart, 1352 E. Dresser Road
- Rosita’s Mexican Restaurant, 642 E. Lincoln Highway
- The Flame, 209 E. Lincoln Highway
- American Liquors, 159 W. Lincoln Highway
- Thirsty Liquors, 1039 W. Hillcrest Drive
- Huskies Discount Liquor, 1030 Arcadia Drive
Businesses that passed
Aug. 28 check
- Shelby’s, 2581 Sycamore Road
- Suzi’s Slots, 2410 Sycamore Road
- Lucky Poker, 1812 Sycamore Road
- Charley’s Gaming & Rum Bucket Bar, 1792 Sycamore Road
- Mardi Gras Lanes, 1730 Sycamore Road
- Athena’s Palace, 1704 Sycamore Road
- Chips, 122 E. Hillcrest Drive
- Sullivan’s Tavern Bar, 722 E. Lincoln Highway
- KJ’s Tap and Grill, 518 E. Lincoln Highway
- La Calle Bar and Music Venue, 263 E. Lincoln Highway
- Hometown Sports Bar & Grill, 241 E. Lincoln Highway
- El Jimador Mexican Grill, 260 E. Lincoln Highway
- Maisy’s, 854 S. Fourth St.
- Molly’s Eatery and Drinkery, 1000 W. Lincoln Highway
- Jazzy’s Spot, 870 W. Lincoln Highway
Sept. 4 check
- Buffalo Wild Wings, 2466 Sycamore Road
- The Grove Tavern, 204 N. 4th St.
- Twin Liquor Store, 1016 S. 4th St.
- DeKalb Liquor, 444 E. Lincoln Highway
- Tapa La Luna, 226 E. Lincoln Highway
- Lord Stanley’s and the Annex, 142 E. Lincoln Highway
- Pizza Pros, 1205 W. Lincoln Highway