These DeKalb businesses sold alcohol to minors, police say

DeKALB – More than a dozen DeKalb businesses recently sold alcohol to a minor, DeKalb police said this week, citing compliance checks conducted at 34 establishments.

The DeKalb Police Department released results of alcohol compliance checks conducted Aug. 28 and Sept. 4 on businesses that hold city-issued liquor licenses. Checks are done by undercover police officers. Police said they’re meant to prevent underage drinking. Businesses found in violation were cited by DeKalb police for selling alcohol to a minor and given a violation notice to appear for a city administrative hearing, according to a news release.

DeKalb Police Cmdr. Chad McNett said the most recent compliance check showed nine out of 16 investigated businesses failed.

“We will continue these compliance checks regularly to remind both licensees and our community how serious we are about strict enforcement,” McNett said in the release. “To have nine out of 16 businesses fail this most recent compliance check is disappointing. There is still work to do in the world of prevention around minors’ access to alcohol. The seven licensees who passed this compliance check demonstrated that carding those who try to purchase alcohol in DeKalb is a top priority. We commend them for upholding the law and putting the safety of our youth first.”

Businesses that failed

Aug. 28 check

Fatty’s Pub and Grille, 1312 W. Lincoln Highway

Fushi Yami, 822 W. Lincoln Highway

Lucky Poker, 3260 Sycamore Road

Sept. 4 check

Chili’s Grill and Bar, 2370 Sycamore Road

Los Rancheros, 2450 Sycamore Road

Zana’s Wood Fire Pizza, 1406 Sycamore Road

DeKalb Liquor Mart, 1352 E. Dresser Road

Rosita’s Mexican Restaurant, 642 E. Lincoln Highway

The Flame, 209 E. Lincoln Highway

American Liquors, 159 W. Lincoln Highway

Thirsty Liquors, 1039 W. Hillcrest Drive

Huskies Discount Liquor, 1030 Arcadia Drive

Businesses that passed

Aug. 28 check

Shelby’s, 2581 Sycamore Road

Suzi’s Slots, 2410 Sycamore Road

Lucky Poker, 1812 Sycamore Road

Charley’s Gaming & Rum Bucket Bar, 1792 Sycamore Road

Mardi Gras Lanes, 1730 Sycamore Road

Athena’s Palace, 1704 Sycamore Road

Chips, 122 E. Hillcrest Drive

Sullivan’s Tavern Bar, 722 E. Lincoln Highway

KJ’s Tap and Grill, 518 E. Lincoln Highway

La Calle Bar and Music Venue, 263 E. Lincoln Highway

Hometown Sports Bar & Grill, 241 E. Lincoln Highway

El Jimador Mexican Grill, 260 E. Lincoln Highway

Maisy’s, 854 S. Fourth St.

Molly’s Eatery and Drinkery, 1000 W. Lincoln Highway

Jazzy’s Spot, 870 W. Lincoln Highway

Sept. 4 check