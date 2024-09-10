Wisconsin man charged with Kirkland burglary, vehicle theft

Angel M. Trevino, 25, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is charged with residential burglary, unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and theft, according to DeKalb County court records. The charges stem from thefts reported in Kirkland in October 2020. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb County Jail) (Shaw Local News Network)

SYCAMORE – A man has been charged in connection to what police said was a 2020 string of burglaries and stolen vehicles in DeKalb County and Wisconsin, court records show.

Angel M. Trevino, 25, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is charged with residential burglary, unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and theft, according to DeKalb County court records. If convicted of the most serious crime, residential burglary, Trevino could face up to 15 years in prison. Trevino is one of three men charged in the stealing spree.

Trevino was charged Jan. 21, 2021, in connection to an Oct. 20. 2020, burglary reported in Kirkland. A warrant for his arrest was signed by a DeKalb County judge March 19, 2021, court records show. Trevino was taken into custody this month and appeared for his first court hearing on the charges Sept. 4 in front of DeKalb County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Pedersen.

Police said two Kirkland residents awoke to find their Chevy Malibu and Toyota Highlander missing from their garage. The residents tracked their vehicle using devices inside them and located the Chevy about two miles away, and the Highlander parked at a field entrance in rural Kingston, according to court records.

Multiple police agencies used video footage from inside the vehicle to identify the Toyota thief as Angel Trevino, court records allege.

“Trevino was identified to be a part of a vehicle theft/burglary ring active in the Milwaukee, WI area,” DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputies wrote in court records.

Other items from the garage also were reported stolen, including a purse, laptop, speaker, car fobs, knife and a $200 Menards gift card, according to court records.

Video footage from outside the residents’ home showed two people about 11:30 p.m. Oct. 19, 2020, exit a dark-colored Volkswagon and then enter two unlocked vehicles that were in the driveway and on the street, DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputies wrote in court records.

Video also showed the two individuals go inside the Kirkland residents’ garage on Kennedy Drive using the garage remote control, authorities wrote in court records.

The two alleged burglars then left temporarily in the Volkswagon and returned, stealing the Chevy Malibu and the Toyota Highlander and other items, according to court records. Interior dashboard camera footage from the Highlander also showed the vehicle being stolen.

About a week later on Oct. 28, 2020, a stolen black Volkswagon Jetta was found in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. On Nov. 2, 2020, another stolen vehicle was identified in Mequon, Wisconsin, north of Milwaukee. Mequon Police were able to identify the vehicles’ owners as Kirkland residents, records show.

Alias Trevino, Angel’s brother, was taken into custody and interviewed by Milwaukee police, according to court records. He alleged his brother, Angel Trevino, was the driver of the stolen Toyota Highlander and another person, Chance J. Spengler, drove the group to Illinois in the stolen Volkswagon “to steal property and vehicles,” deputies wrote in court records. He also alleged Spengler attempted to steal a blue Ford Mustang parked at a nearby Kirkland residence “but was unable to get it in reverse,” deputies wrote.

Spengler, also of Milwaukee, pleaded guilty to residential burglary in DeKalb County on Feb. 1, 2024, court records show. Circuit Court Judge Marcy Buick sentenced him to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Spengler will receive credit for the 1,107 days he has served in custody already.

Alias Trevino alleged a minor drove the stolen Chevy Malibu from the Kirkland garage. Alias Trevino also admitted to entering unlocked vehicles and taking money. Alias Trevino also is charged with residential burglary in DeKalb County Jan. 21, 2021, but is not in custody in Illinois, records show.

Angel Trevino is being held at DeKalb County Jail, and is expected to appear for a status hearing at 11 a.m. Sept. 19. He’s represented by the DeKalb County Public Defender’s Office.