Genoa-Kingston boys soccer shuts out Hinckley-Big Rock: Monday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys Soccer

Genoa-Kingston 4, Hinckley-Big Rock 0: At Genoa, Ayden Hernandez scored twice as the Cogs took the nonconference match from the Royals. Ulises Ayala-Zavala and Liam Schuster added solo tallies for GK (3-3-1).

Girls Volleyball

Indian Creek 2, Westmont 0: At Westmont, Izzy Turner did a little bit of everything in the Timberwolves 25-23, 25-23 win over Westmont. Turner had 12 assists, four digs, three kills a service ace and a block as IC improved to 4-2-2 on the season.

Allie Peterson added six kills and Natalia Lorenzo chipped in with eight digs for IC.

Boys Golf

Genoa-Kingston 181, Rock Falls 186: At Deer Grove, Colton McDowell earned medalist honors shooting a 40 to lead GK to the Big Northern Conference win. Harrison Zorica was runner-up with a 43 for the Cogs.

Indian Creek 194, Hinckley-Big Rock 196, Lisle 200: At Shabbona, the Timberwolves won their first golf dual of the season. Jon Genslinger and Cooper Rissman led the way for IC with 46s. Gino Data added a 47 for the Timberwolves.