Alcohol in DeKalb beauty salons? City Council to consider it

DeKALB – Would patrons like to sip on an alcoholic beverage while getting their hair done? That’s what the DeKalb City Council is considering for local salons.

A discussion is expected to take during Monday’s City Council meeting at 6 p.m. in the Yusunas Room of the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St. The public is invited to weigh in.

A vote is expected on a proposed ordinance which, if approved, would allow local nail and hair salon owners to apply for a cosmetic liquor license through the City. The licenses would allow the businesses to service alcoholic beverages to those 21 and older, according to city documents. Drinks would be required to be lower alcohol content, 20% alcohol by volume (ABV) or lower.

“Several Council members have been approached by owners of local nail and hair salons to consider the option,” city staff wrote in documents leading up to Monday’s meeting.

The ordinance would come with stipulations which were reviewed by the city’s attorneys also, documents show.

The licenses would be approved for businesses that primarily provide services such as personal beauty cosmetics, barber shops, beauty shops, nail salons and spas. No body art establishment, such as a tattoo parlor, would qualify under the proposed ordinance, according to the city.

Alcohol for sale would be limited to beer, wine and seltzer only. Beer would be capped at 12 ounces per container, and wine at 6 ounces, according to the proposed ordinance. Customers won’t be allowed to order alcohol unless they also are receiving bueaty services, too.

Live entertainment and video gambling would be prohibited under the proposed ordinance. Businesses would not be allowed to advertise the alcohol on any signage surrounding the property or on windows.

Businesses with a cosmetic liquor license only would be allowed to sell alcohol from noon to 8 p.m., if the ordinance is approved.

Licenses would be issued effective Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, with an initial fee of $500 and an annual renewal fee of $500 also, according to the city.

City staff are seeking Council feedback on the proposal Monday. DeKalb’s newest councilor, Ward 5 Alderman Andre Powell, owns barbershop In & Out Cuts which opened a new location in the Oakland Place Shopping Center in August.

If approved, a cosmetic liquor license amendment would be added to Chapter 38 of the city code.