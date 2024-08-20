Thriving nearly 10 years in, In & Out Cuts Barbershop moves to DeKalb

Julian McElroy gets a haircut from Andre Powell, owner of In & Out Cuts Barbershop, Friday, Aug 9, 2024, in the barbershop’s new location at 2331 Sycamore Road in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – In & Out Cuts Barbershop has come a long way over nearly a decade in business under its owner Andre Powell.

Powell said his journey as a barber took him from performing mobile cuts to operating his own barbershop and hair salon establishments.

He said he feels most accomplished by the way he leads by example.

“Putting people in a good position when I see these young ones,” said Powell, who also serves as 5th Ward Alderman on the DeKalb City Council. “I see them, and they’re thriving. I think the leadership role is my most accomplished role. I had to figure it out for myself. I didn’t have the mentorship that I provide to some guys. I didn’t have that in the business world. So, I was able to lean on those young guys. I think that’s my biggest accomplishment in the business world is the ability to not only elevate myself but elevate everyone around me.”

Previously located at 1963 DeKalb Avenue in Sycamore, now the barbershop will reside at 2331 Sycamore Road in DeKalb.

Julian McElroy gets a haircut from Andre Powell, owner of In & Out Cuts Barbershop, Friday, Aug 9, 2024, in the barbershop's new location at 2331 Sycamore Road in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

There are plans to evolve the shop’s previous location in Sycamore, which remains home to the hair salon.

In & Out Cuts Barbershop recently invited the community to celebrate the grand opening for its new DeKalb location.

Powell said business is faring well from the new spot.

“It’s booming,” Powell said. “We usually do pretty well. We’re usually pretty busy.”

In & Out Cuts Barbershop prides itself on having the ability to cater to all.

If you’re looking to get a fade, Powell said, In & Out Cuts Barbershop is a must.

“We’re most known for fades,” he said. “That’s our specialty.”

Powell said the barbershop’s staff gives everything to create an enjoyable experience for clients.

At In & Out Cuts Barbershop, there are 14 barbers working on site.

“Our motto is building friendships, not clientele,” he said. " Most of the people that come to our shop it’s a friendship, or it’s a family vibe. ... We treat everyone like family, and we operate as a family.”

Powell said he’s excited about the new location and what’s to come going forward.

“I’ll be cutting [hair] part-time there, but I’m going to continue to grow my brand,” Powell said. “I have a few more projects going right now.”

Powell said knowing that In & Out Cuts Barbershop is embarking on nearly a decade in business means a lot to him.

2025 will mark the barbershop’s 10th year of doing business in DeKalb County.

“It will be a remarkable milestone,” Powell said. “Every step we take is a testament of resilience, vision and dedication. In & Out is a community hub that brings people together and fosters connections, growth and positive impact within ourselves as well as the community. Barbering changed my life in many ways, and I’ve used it to touch many more lives.”

In & Out Cuts Barbershop accepts clients by appointment and walk-in. The establishment will operate from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The barbershop is closed Sunday.

