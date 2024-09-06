Retiring Genoa police chief bids farewell

GENOA – Retiring Genoa Police Chief Robert Smith bid farewell to his top cop role Friday, though said it’s not the end for him in his community service.

Smith intends to stick around to serve as a part-time School Resource Officer for the Genoa School District 424, according to a social media post Friday.

He shared a fond farewell as he completed nearly three decades with the Genoa Police Department, including almost a decade as chief.

“As I work my last full-time day as your Police Chief today, many emotions come to light,” Smith wrote. “One, I’m excited to begin a new path in my career and sad that I will no longer be the face of the Police Department. In total I have completed 29 years with the police department, and have the upmost confidence in the current state of the Genoa Police Department.”

Shaw Local June 2011 file photo - Genoa Police Sgt. Robert Smith hands out candy during the Genoa Days parade on Saturday, June 18, 2011. (Shaw Local News Network)

Smith gave props to his successor, new Genoa Police Chief Christopher Hathcoat, who was appointed to the spot by the Genoa City Council June 24, according to city documents. Hathcoat begins his role effective Saturday.

In his own introduction letter to the city, Hathcoat said he’s “deeply honored and thrilled” to begin his new role as chief. He’s been with the Genoa department for 25 years.

“As chief, my foremost commitment is to uphold the public trust through close collaboration with the community, ensuring that Genoa remains a safe and welcoming place to live, work, play, and visit,” Hathcoat wrote in the City of Genoa’s September newsletter. “I believe that open and honest communication is essential to building and sustaining public trust.”

Shaw Local July 2012 file photo – Genoa Police Chief Robert Smith with his K-9 partner, Kane. (Shaw Local News Network)

In his semi-retirement, Smith said he plans to spend more time with his four grandchildren.

“I still have that desire to serve and helping others,” Smith wrote. “[...]I would like to thank all the current and past City Officials that showed me the support the last 9 years I served as Chief. When school is not in session, I plan on traveling and spending more time with the family. So, this is not a good bye just a change in roles.”