Learn about history of Fleetwood Mac in DeKalb

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a program for patrons to learn about the history of Fleetwood Mac.

The free program will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 5 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Participants can trace the band’s career through performance and interview videos. The program’s focus includes Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” album and Stevie Nicks, Lindsay Buckingham, Christine McVie, John McVie and Mick Fleetwood line up. The program will be led by lecturer Gary Wenstrup. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email chelsear@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1700.