Hope Haven recognizes employees, community partners

Hope Haven of DeKalb, a shelter that provides support for homeless people, recognizes its many employees during a dedication ceremony. Employees include therapist Suzie Geisler; associate director Gary Chapman; program director Jenny Swanson; executive director Lesly Wicks; Dresser Court coordinator Michael Whitehead; administrative and financial assistant Mary Ozgowicz; women’s and children’s emergency shelter coordinator Nicky Gunn; and (not pictured) men’s emergency shelter coordinator Doug Johnson and Dr. Marquez, who has worked as a psychiatrist at the shelter. (Photo provided by Lesly Wicks)

DeKALB – Hope Haven, DeKalb’s shelter dedicated to serving area people without a home, recently paid homage to its staff.

The dedication ceremony recognized multiple employees, including eight present who between them had 97 years of experience serving homeless people in need, according to a news release.

“It was a wonderful night to honor Hope Haven’s board members, staff, and community members,” staff wrote. “We also want to thank all of our other volunteers and donors who are the heart of our work.Thank you all for your compassion and for the collaborative work we do together to house the homeless in our community!”

Staff included therapist Suzie Geisler with 4 years experience; associate director Gary Chapman with 27 years; program director Jenny Swanson with 14 years; executive director Lesly Wicks with 29 years; Dresser Court coordinator Michael Whitehead with 7 years; administrative and financial assistant Mary Ozgowicz with 10 years; women’s and children’s emergency shelter coordinator Nicky Gunn with 3 years; and men’s emergency shelter coordinator Doug Johnson with 3 years. Hope Haven also recognized Dr. Marquez, who has worked as a psychiatrist at the shelter for 14 years.

Hope Haven also gave awards to multiple employees, according to the release. Lori Brown earned the Outstanding Volunteer Award. Sue Guio earned the Inspiration Award. St. Peter’s Episcopal Church was given the Walking in Faith Award. And an Appreciation Award was bestowed on an anonymous donor, according to the release.