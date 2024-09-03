Johnson: A decade of Volksfest in Genoa

Celebrate a decade of Volksfest this weekend along the banks of the beautiful Kishwaukee River in Genoa.

What is Volksfest you ask? Volksfest is a three-day festival for the people! Volksfest weekend, which starts Friday and runs through Sunday, is an event dedicated to celebrating Genoa and surrounding communities featuring many activities supporting various nonprofit and charity groups in our area. It is a collaborative effort put on by a team of volunteers that make up the nonprofit group The Kishwaukee Valley Wanderers and the Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce.

Kicking off the weekend is Rumble on the River, Lucha Libre Wrestling. The KVW hired the Stars of Mexico Guerrero’s Internationals De Lucha Libre to set up a ring and bring in 22 professional wrestlers that will put on an amazing high-flying, hard-hitting match for three hours! You can expect to see colorful masks, flamboyant personalities and a whole lot of spandex, and watch an edge-of-your-seat spectacle like no other.

There will be Nina’s Taco’s, Keep it Poppin’ Popcorn and Sweet Swirl Cotton Candy there for purchase. This is an all-ages show, but you will need to have a state-issued ID if you would like to enjoy an ice cold draft beer with all proceeds going to the Genoa-Kingston Fire Protection District. Seating is first come first serve, but you are welcome to bring your own blanket or chair. You can purchase tickets for the show in advance on the Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce website: genoaareachamber.com/ under the Chamber Events tab, then drop down to Rumble on the River, or purchase at the gate. The gate opens at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m.

Saturday morning, the Kishwaukee Valley Wanderers host the Volksmarch 6K/10K Fun and Fitness Walk. Volksmarch means “people’s march” in German. It is a non-competitive fitness walk of either 6K or 10K. The path winds along the beautiful Kishwaukee River and through Genoa. You are welcome to begin any time between 8 and 11 a.m. Start at the Pavilion at Carroll Memorial Park and receive the map. We encourage everyone to join us!

Celebrate a decade of Volksfest from Sept. 6 through Sept. 9, 2024, along the banks of the beautiful Kishwaukee River in Genoa. The festival will feature the Great Genoa Duck Race (shown) on Sunday, Sept. 9 (Photo provided by Krissy Johnson)

You are not going to want to miss the Saturday afternoon Biergarten. This is a 21-and-older event. Your $35 advance ticket purchase or $40 gate ticket includes a commemorative pint glass, beverage samples including more than 30 craft beers, wines, ciders and seltzers, live music by the Lenny’s, outdoor lawn games and unlimited water! The only thing you will need your wallet for is if you would like to purchase food. The Son’s of the American Legion will be grilling up some delicious meats and Keep it Poppin’, Genoa’s favorite popcorn poppers will be selling their tasty kernels. Oh, and the pourers. You can’t forget to tip the people that will be pouring your drinks. All tips will be going to the Goodfellows of Genoa-Kingston to provide Christmas clothes to children in the Genoa-Kingston School District 424.

After a day of drinking like that we can’t just throw you out on the road to drive home. I mean, come on. We are going to keep everyone safe so we are providing buses. There will be bus stops throughout the Genoa and Kingston subdivisions to bring you to the Biergarten. After the festivities are complete, we will drive you straight home to your door. To purchase tickets to the Biergarten or to find the location of the closest bus stop go to the Volksfest website https://www.genoavolksfest.org/

The weekend doesn’t end there. We invite everyone back on Sunday morning to bring the family out for the Boy Scouts Outdoor Breakfast. The scouts will be preparing breakfast burritos and pastries with milk, juice and coffee all served by local scouting members. Get your tickets from a local Boy Scout or purchase your breakfast at the pavilion the morning of at Carroll Memorial Park.

We will end the weekend with the 20th anniversary of the Great Genoa Duck Race and Family Fun Day! The Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce will once again be putting thousands of plastic numbered ducks into the Kishwaukee River. Ducks go on sale at 10 a.m. and the festivities will begin at that time as well!

You can purchase ducks at any of the Genoa banks or the Genoa Veterans Home through Wednesday or online at www.genoaareachamber.com/ under the Chamber Events tab, then drop down to The Great Genoa Duck Race, or at the race until noon. Ducks will go in the river to race at 1 p.m. where the winning duck will receive $500. Second place will get $250, third will receive $100, and the laziest last place duck will have a reward of $50.

There will be a ton of free family fun such as face painting, a hula hoop contest and bubbles. There will be entertainment from the Genoa-Kingston High School marching band and the Performing Arts Academy of Northern Illinois Aerial Troupe. The Kishwaukee Valley Wanderers will have a free bounce house, and bull rides as well as a money pit! Food will be available for purchase from Nina’s Tacos and popcorn from Keep it Poppin’.

I would like to thank you, Kishwaukee Valley Wanderers for a DECADE of amazing generosity and memories!

The Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce is always looking for community event volunteers. If you have any questions about any of the Volksfest activities or would like to know how to be involved as a volunteer, please email the Chamber office info@genoaareachamber.com. We look forward to seeing you at one or all of the 2024 Volksfest Weekend events!