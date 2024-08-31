DeKalb library to hold birthday door wreaths program Sept. 3

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb Public Library, pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will partner with Jackson’s Outstanding Young Volunteers to host a program for patrons to create birthday door wreaths for nursing home residents.

The free program will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

The program is intended for those ages 6 to 18.

The wreaths will be donated to local nursing homes. Young children must be accompanied by an adult.

JOY is a youth-led volunteer group in DeKalb County. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.