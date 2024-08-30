Mauricio Jasso scores three times to lead DeKalb: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Aug. 29

Boys soccer

DeKalb 6, St. Edward 0: At the NIU rec fields, Mauricio Jasso scored three times as the Barbs picked up the win in a Barb Cup game.

Edwin Cortina scored once, while Ruari Bengford scored twice.

The Barbs face Yorkville at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Larkin 2, Sycamore 1: At the NIU rec fields, Andre Crouch had the lone goal for the Spartans in a Barb Cup game hosted by DeKalb.

The Spartans (0-1) will face Belvidere North at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Plano 7, Indian Creek 1: At Waterman, Parker Murry scored the lone goal for the Timberwolves in the 79th minute.

The Timberwolves play again Saturday at a tournament in Serena.

Girls cross country

GKHS Season Kickoff: At Walcamp in Kingston, the Cogs took second among the three full teams.

Emma James was fourth for Genoa-Kingston in 21:32.18, with Gracie Zapatka right behind in fifth (22:03.06). Hinckley-Big Rock did not field a full team, but Zeta Fay led the Royals with a 17th-place finish in 25:27.24.

Boys cross country

GKHS Season Kickoff: At Walcamp in Kingston, the Cogs were fifth among the six full teams.

Christopher Garcia led the Cogs with a 20:26.25, good for 10th. Hinckey-Big Rock did not have a full team, but Caden Hageman was seventh in 18:10.53.

Boys golf

At Indian Oaks: Hinckley-Big Rock took third with a 197, while Indian Creek was fourth with a 219 in the four-team meet won by Westmont’s 170.

Jon Genslinger of Indian Creek tied for second with a 41.

Girls golf

Sandwich 249, Hinckley-Big Rock 267: At Indian Oaks, McKenna Bark shot a 57 and was the medalist of the meet.