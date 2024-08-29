Layla Janisch paces Sycamore cross country: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Aug. 28

Girls cross country

Rocket Run: At Centennial Park in Rock Falls, Genoa-Kingston took third in the eight-team meet.

Emma James led the Cogs with an 11th-place finish in 22:03.

Morris Early Bird: At Morris, Layla Janisch took seventh in 20:17 to help Sycamore take eighth in the 19-team field.

Boys cross country

Morris Early Bird: At Morris, Sycamore finished with 89 points to finish fourth out of 19 teams.

Corey Goff led the Spartans, taking eighth in 17:07. Logan Jones was 10th in 17:09 and Kaiden Von Schnase was 11th in 17:20.

Rocket Run: At Centennial Park in Rock Falls, Genoa-Kingston finished 11th out of 11 teams.

Christopher Garcia led the Cogs with a 52nd-place finish in 21:12.

Girls tennis

Sycamore 4, Yorkville 3: At Yorkville, the Spartans swept the doubles matches for the victory.

Taylor Zemanek and Peyton Wright were 10-3 winners at No. 1, Grace Majerus and Addie Kuhns won 11-9 at No. 2, Ali Van Mastrigt and Reagan O’Sullivan won 10-7 at No. 3 and Bella Johnson and Lila Ezell cruised to a 10-0 win at No. 4.

Boys golf

Waubonsie 155, Naperville North 162, DeKalb 170: At White Eagle, the Barbs lost the DVC triangular showdown. Tyler Brackemyer led the Barbs with a 4-over 40.

Byron 162, Genoa-Kingston 187: At Prairie View, Jack Peterson led the Cogs with a 46.

Girls golf

Westmont 208, Hinckley-Big Rock 232: At Westmont, McKenna Bark led the Royals with a personal best 52. The H-BR lineup featured four golfers in their first varsity golf meet.

Byron 197, Genoa-Kingston 261: At Prairie View, Maddy Swanson led the Cogs with a 53.

Boys soccer

Hinckley-Big Rock 8, South Beloit 0: At Hinckley, Austin Roop and Travis Herrmann scored two goals each to lead the Royals.

Sawyer Smith, Austin Kennedy, DJ Hansen and Jackson Dukes had a goal each while Judah Micheli had a pair of assists.