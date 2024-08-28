New 120-room Marriott hotel greenlit for DeKalb

Concept art of a four-story hotel slated for 902 Peace Road in DeKalb, according to development plans published by the City of DeKalb for an Aug. 19, 2024, Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. (Provided by City of DeKalb)

DeKALB – With the DeKalb City Council’s approval this week, plans for the construction of a 120-room Marriott-branded hotel are expected to proceed at 902 Peace Road, DeKalb.

The petitioner, Pramit Patel of EO5 Hotels, approached the City Council on Monday, seeking its support for a development plan for the hotel, right between the Bumper to Bumper auto parts store and Fast Stop Express gas station.

In a pair of 7-0 votes, the City Council voted in support of the hotel moving forward. Third Ward Alderman Tracy Smith was absent.

Mayor Cohen Barnes gave kudos to Patel for his commitment to doing business in DeKalb.

“You continue to invest in our community,” Barnes said. “I have to applaud you. It’s just great in bringing a major brand like this right off the interstate. ... I think the use is going to be great with all the things going on at Northern Illinois University, to have these additional rooms and to give people more options. I think it’s going to be more successful for you, but it’s going to be a huge benefit to the city of DeKalb. So, [I] appreciate you continuing to look to the city of DeKalb to make all your investments.”

According to city documents, the hotel’s construction is expected to begin in early September.

Once it’s built, the hotel will consist of 61 rooms branded as Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott and 59 rooms branded as TownePlace Suites by Marriott, all of which will share the same lobby, front desk, meeting room and swimming pool.

Second Ward Alderwoman Barb Larson noted that another hotel could help make DeKalb more of a destination with events to attract visitors.

DeKalb County tourism generation $123 million for the local economy in 2023, according to the latest numbers provided by the DeKalb County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“The Convention and Visitors Bureau, so many things we’re out of the running because we don’t have enough hotel rooms, even when you count through Elgin and Rochelle,” Larson said. “This will open the door for many more things.”

Patel echoed Larson’s sentiment, saying he sees an opportunity.

Patel owns and operates the Hampton Inn and Home2 Suites hotels off South Annie Glidden Road in DeKalb.

“Even when hotel rooms are available, we lose guests that are Marriott points guests when they go to Naperville and they work here,” Patel said. “This will keep that tax money here in DeKalb.”