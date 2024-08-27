Hoey: DeKalb County tourism generated $123M in 2023

The large crowds seen at this past weekend’s DeKalb Corn Fest and Sycamore’s Ribs, Rhythm, and Blues event are an indication that travel and tourism continues to thrive in DeKalb County.

Data released recently by the Illinois Office of Tourism reveals that not only is local tourism as strong as ever, but visitors statewide are traveling to and within Illinois in record numbers.

DeKalb County generated a local economic impact of $123 million and contributed to an increase in visitor spending across Illinois in 2023. In addition, this boost in tourism contributed $2.9 million in local tax revenue while directly supporting 726 jobs in the tourism and hospitality industry, according to the latest data provided by Tourism Economics, a global tourism research firm. The research measures the number of visitors as well as their impact on Illinois’ economy during the 2023 calendar year.

Signature events like Corn Fest, the Sandwich Fair, Sycamore’s Pumpkin Fest, and the Northern Illinois University Huskie football season impact the local economy by attracting visitors from across the region, state and the nation. Travelers from Florida and Tennessee recently attended DeKalb County’s annual Barn Tour. The upcoming Barbed Wire Weekend hosted by the Joseph E. Glidden Homestead in late September is expected to draw exhibitors from as far away as North Carolina and California.

These events along with local attractions like the Egyptian Theatre and Whiskey Acres Distilling Co. in DeKalb, Jonamac Orchard in Malta, and Genoa’s Prairie State Winery among others contributed to 112 million domestic and international visitors who traveled to Illinois and spent $47 billion in 2023. That’s an increase of 1 million visitors and $3 billion in spending from 2022.

Additionally, Gov. JB Pritzker recently announced that the state reached its highest-ever hotel tax revenue figures in fiscal 2024 ($322 million). That’s a 4.5% increase over the previous record set in fiscal 2023.

Visitor spending in Illinois last year surpassed 2019 levels for the first time, reaching 4% above its pre-pandemic benchmark. As a result of tourist spending and visits in 2023, the overall economic impact – which includes indirect and induced impacts – amounted to $83 billion, which is a 6.4% increase from 2022 figures.

The most recent state and local tourism data is a reason for excitement for all area residents regardless of their engagement with the travel and tourism industry. Visitor spending in Illinois and jobs created from it generated a whopping $4.58 billion in state and local tax dollars in 2023. Each household in Illinois would need to be taxed an additional $1,300 to replace the visitor-generated taxes received by state and local governments last year.

So, this fall, all DeKalb County residents and visitors are encouraged to frequent our local apple orchards, wineries, guest house, distillery, event venues and more. You’ll be investing in the county’s prosperity and, perhaps, saving money for you and your neighbor at the same time.

A comprehensive listing of many more local events, attractions, and destinations can be found on the DCCVB’s events calendar dekalbcountycvb.com/.