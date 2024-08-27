DeKalb County Community Gardens to host ‘A Dinner for Good’ on Sept. 6

DeKALB – The DeKalb County Community Gardens will host “A Dinner for Good” event to support the organization, which helps feed those in need throughout the county.

The event will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 6 at the DeKalb County Community Gardens warehouse, 2280 Bethany Road, DeKalb.

“I always enjoyed the Harvest Dinner that DCCG hosted, and Dinner for Good allows for the same experience while showcasing the organization’s work behind the scenes,” DeKalb County Community Gardens board member and committee chairperson Lynn Herrmann said in a news release. “It’s a great opportunity to see DCCG’s work up close and enjoy a delicious meal.”

Participants can tour the garden and learn about the organization’s work to feed the community. Hors d’oeuvres, dinner and music also will be provided. The dinner will be prepared by Josh Koroscik, a chef with Wild Carrot Cooking Co.

“DCCG plays a vital role in ensuring no one goes hungry,” DeKalb County Community Gardens Executive Director Heather Edwards said in the release. “Due to the high cost of living expenses and food, our neighbors are feeling the need for healthy food options now more than ever. This fundraiser is very important to keep DCCG at the forefront of ending food insecurity in DeKalb County.”

Tickets cost $75. To buy tickets, visit oneseedoneplant.com/t/dinner-for-good.

For information, email kparis@dekalbgardens.org.

This story was updated at 3:44 p.m. Aug. 27, 2024, to correct an earlier version which misstated the name of the event. The event is called “A Dinner for Good.”