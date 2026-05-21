DeKalb County man gets two DUIs within three hours

Thomas W. Raap, 32, of DeKalb County, was charged on May 17, 2026, with two DUIs in two separate instances, court records show. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb County Jail) (Shaw Local News Network)

Hours after he was released on a first DUI charge, a northern Illinois man was arrested on charges of driving a motorcycle under the influence of alcohol near the DeKalb County Jail in downtown Sycamore on Sunday, court records show.

Thomas W. Raap, 32, who lists addresses in Waterman and Aurora in court records, was charged with DUI, a Class A misdemeanor, according to DeKalb County Court records. If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to 364 days in jail and face fines and other repercussions related to his ability to obtain a driver’s license.

His charges were filed days after he was arrested twice on May 17 for DUI, according to multiple court documents.

Raap, who shows up in the jail’s booking log twice but received only one mugshot, was cited for DUI two times Sunday morning. The first was at 4:17 a.m. and the second at 6:54 a.m., according to citations filed in court by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

In court filings, deputies allege that Raap – who received a Portable Breath Test that registered a 0.136 blood alcohol concentration – drove a motorcycle to the DeKalb County Jail two hours after a separate DUI arrest. His first DUI arrest Sunday morning occurred in Clinton Township after piloting a Ford Crown Victoria, records show.

In addition, Raap was cited for an expired registration, according to online court records. He was given a notice to appear for a plea setting at 9 a.m. June 15, in front of Associate Judge Stephanie Klein.