Dixon’s Summer Block Party returns June 6

FILE: Joe Dowdall, 4, of Dixon swipes at bubbles while attending the Dixon Summer Block Party on Saturday, June 8, 2024. (Alex T. Paschal)

A morning of fun activities and games, a petting zoo, and costumed characters await on Saturday, June 6, at Discover Dixon’s Summer Block Party at Plaza North Shopping Center, 1391 N. Galena Ave.

The fun will be had from 9 a.m. to noon. Admission is free.

Kids can come, dance to the music, get temporary tattoos, tour emergency vehicles and more.

This year’s event is presented by The First National Bank in Amboy – Dixon, alongside the 2025 Event Season Pinnacle Sponsors Sauk Valley Bank and Raynor Garage Doors.

For more information, call 815-284-3361 or go to discoverdixon.com.