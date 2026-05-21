L-P to name East Building pool after outgoing swim team coach

Rob McNally with members of the L-P District 120 Board of Education. The board voted to name the swimming pool in the east building in his honor, dubbing it the Rob McNally Pool. (Photo Provided By La Salle-Peru Township High School)

A La Salle- Peru High School swim coach is leaving his mark on the high school he’s spent so long building up.

L-P High School’s Board of Education voted Wednesday night to name the swimming pool in the East Building the Rob McNally Pool.

“Thank you, I’m honored to represent the school,” McNally said.

McNally is an L-P alum who swam for the Cavaliers in the early 70’s and then went on to become a collegiate swimmer.

He then returned in 2012 to become the swim coach of the boys’ team, and he later established the girls’ team in 2016.

Before his return, McNally led the Illinois Valley YMCA Dolphins for two decades.

Board President Greg Sarver said that every school swimming record that is currently displayed on the record board was achieved under McNally’s coaching leadership.

“The Board of Education values the history and reputation of La Salle-Peru Township High School,” Sarver said. “It takes great care to determine whether any room or facility shall be named in honor of any individual or family.”

McNally coached more than 125 swimmers throughout his L-P coaching career, coaching athletes from La Salle, Peru, Ottawa, Streator, Woodland, Earlville, Serena, and Henry-Senachwine.

Under McNally’s leadership, seven boys qualified for IHSA state meets, including five individual qualifiers and two relay swimmers, with several swimmers earning multiple appearances.

McNally coached three girls’ qualifiers for state and individual events, who all appeared at IHSA meets in multiple years.

He coached his final L-P swim competition this February.

“It is with deep appreciation for Coach McNally that we name the East Building pool in honor of his dedication, service, leadership and lasting impact in the school and surrounding communities,” Sarver said.