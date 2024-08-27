Daily Chronicle 2024 Volleyball Preview: 5 to Watch

Morgan Beam, sr., MH, Kaneland

Adversity can be overwhelming, especially with the mental and physical toll of fighting your way back from a major injury. After an all-conference season to help the Knights win 27 matches last fall, Beam suffered a severe ulnar collateral ligament injury and is continuing to work her way back towards being a leader on and off the court for the Knights.

Ava Carpenter, sr., OH, Sycamore

There’s little doubt that this four-year starter will find a home to take her volleyball talents to beyond Sycamore. While her college commitment may come before the end of the season, she’ll be looking to do whatever she can during her final high school season to help the team continue to be successful. The four-year starter is surrounded by youth. Only fellow senior Kylie Walsh returns from a 22-win squad.

You’ll certainly want to be watching when this senior records her 1,000 assist later this fall. This all-conference selection is still just a junior and already has broken assist records during her freshman and sophomore seasons. Can she help lead the Royals to another winning season?

Audrey Peters, sr., OH, Kaneland

The depth of last year’s strong senior class made it challenging for Peters to find time on the court. This year she may not come off of it. In addition to becoming a top player for the Knights, this 5-foot-8 outside hitter is blossoming as a leader on a young team. How will she handle the transition of playing a much bigger role now?

It’s been an amazing run of dominance by the Cogs, who have compiled a 107-8 record the past three years. This senior setter will look to try to continue that great success while rebuilding under a new coach. Wise had 309 assists, 163 digs, 94 kills and 70 aces last fall.