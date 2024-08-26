Daily Chronicle 2024 Boys Soccer Preview: Five to Watch

In his inaugural year as the Royals goalkeeper last year, Casanas allowed only five goals in seven conference games. Casanas was an all-sectional honorable mention. Hinkley Big Rock coach Scott Bastain said the junior worked over the summer to improve his skills. “He has been working hard and he’s been standing out in practice for both his fitness and his work in the goal,” said the Royals coach.

Jameson Carl, sr. F, Sycamore

Carl, who scored 22 goals and earned 11 assists last year will be more prominent in the Spartans’ attack this season. Coach Kevin Bickley moved the senior to the front line for more scoring opportunities. In 2023, Carl was an all-sectional selection and an Interstate Eight co-player of the year.

Flores, who played on the backline last year, has been moved to the midfield to reinforce the Cogs’ attack. Coach Thomas Moore is confident that Flores can make the transition and be a force in the team’s offense. “Fernando should be able to step up quite a bit this year. I’m looking for him to be the person that is leading the team in the midfield.” said the coach.

Mauricio Jasso, jr., F, DeKalb

As a sophomore last year, Jasso scored six goals and notched three assists on a defensive-minded team. Now with a year’s varsity experience, Coach PJ Hamilton is looking to the junior to increase his offensive output.

Matthew Mitchinson, sr., MF, Kaneland

An all-conference selection last year, Mitchinson scored five goals and earned eight assists. Coach Parillo sees signs that the senior may improve his offensive output in a standout year. “I think Matt s playing really, really well and he will have really outstanding year.” said the Knights coach.