Daily Chronicle office on the move

The Daily Chronicle office has found a new home at 1985 DeKalb Ave. in Sycamore. The paper will share the building with Heartland Bank. (Shaw Local News Network)

We at Shaw Local News Network are pleased to announce the Daily Chronicle office has found a new home at 1985 DeKalb Ave. in Sycamore. We are excited to share the space with the team over at Heartland Bank.

Having a central location for our paper in DeKalb County remains a priority to our team to be able to best serve you, our readers. The MidWeek paper also will continue to be published out of DeKalb County.

We’re proud to continue our mission of keeping our communities informed.

“The new office location is more suited to our needs,” said Kevin Elder, vice president of operations and shared services. “It is in a great location so we can continue to provide excellent customer service to our customers.”

Our new office puts us right at the DeKalb-Sycamore line, which we think is optimal for our reporters and photographers to tackle breaking news, investigate local issues and provide a platform for community voices to weigh in on news and sports that matter.

Know that we remain committed to bringing DeKalb County the latest in local news, high school and collegiate sports and information.

If you need to reach any of our teams, including for MidWeek, call customer service at 866-979-1053. News can be reached at 833-584-6397 and news@daily-chronicle.com for the Daily Chronicle and readit@midweeknews.com for MidWeek.