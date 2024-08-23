New downtown DeKalb mural pays tribute to veterans

DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes speaks Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, during the DeKalb Veterans Memorial Mural dedication. The mural, which is is a re-creation of a painting by Mary Gallagher Stout titled “What These Boots Have Seen,” is on the rear wall of the Plaza DeKalb building overlooking Van Buer Plaza. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – A new mural in downtown DeKalb was celebrated this week for its homage to veterans who have given their lives in service to their country.

A dedication ceremony was staged Wednesday for the DeKalb Veterans Memorial Mural, which is a recreation of the painting “What These Boots Have Seen” by artist Mary Gallagher Stout. The event joined area veterans, residents and community members to take in the sight of the mural, listen to remarks and participate in a ribbon-cutting with the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce.

The mural, located downtown on the north wall of the Plaza DeKalb building overlooking Van Buer Plaza, features images of empty military boots as a tribute to fallen soldiers, dog tags signifying the personal sacrifice of the individual service member and the American flag to represent national gratitude for the soldier. The piece was selected by the DeKalb Citizens’ Community Enhancement Commission.

“This memorial, when the Citizens’ Community Enhancement Commission brought it forward, spoke to me personally,” said DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes, a U.S. Army veteran. “We have a lot of memorials throughout the city of DeKalb, which are flags, which are plaques, which recognize our veterans, which is incredibly important. What I love about this one is I bet everyone here has a connection to someone who’s served. At times, that service meant they didn’t come home.”

In a statement, Gallagher Stout wrote that knowing she’s had the opportunity to complete this mural means a lot to her.

“Having my art represent your stories and sacrifices is an incredible honor,” Gallagher Stout wrote. “Your bravery and commitment inspire me, and I hope this painting reminds you that you are not alone in your journey.”

Gallagher Stout expressed gratitude to the city for working with her to complete the mural.

“I also want to express my gratitude to my family and friends who have served in the military,” Gallagher Stout wrote. “Your sacrifices have not only shaped my understanding of courage and strength, but also deepened my respect and admiration for you. Together we can continue to raise awareness of [post-traumatic stress disorder] and support one another. Heroes are human, and it’s okay to seek help. Thank you for your service and for allowing me to contribute to your legacy.”

The mural makes for the latest tribute to veterans in DeKalb’s efforts to honor veterans. Other tributes include the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Clock and the DeKalb Veterans Memorial.

Former DeKalb Mayor Jerry Smith, also an U.S. Army veteran, said he is pleased to see that tradition continues.

“An endowment, known as the DeKalb County Veterans Recognition Fund, was recently established so we can continue efforts like today,” Smith said. “We appreciate the efforts of the DeKalb County Community Foundation to help us grow this fund in the years ahead.”

The mural is part of DeKalb’s public arts program funded by a T-Mobile Hometown Grant that was awarded to the city, according to a news release. Under the direction of the Citizens’ Community Enhancement Commission, the program also helped create the Belonging mural on City Hall, the Huskie Pride mural in the Annie Glidden Road underpass, utility box artwork downtown and Paint-A-Plug fire hydrants throughout the community.