Hope Haven to host community appreciation event Aug. 28

The bunkbeds in Hope Haven's men's bedroom is seen on Jan. 6, 2023. Hope Haven of DeKalb County will host a community appreciation and information event on Aug. 28. (Camden Lazenby)

DeKALB – Hope Haven of DeKalb County will host a community appreciation and information event to honor donors, staff and volunteers.

The free event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 28 in at the Hopkins Park Shelter, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.

Attendees will learn about Hope Haven, meet its staff and board members and hear an update on its homeless programs.

Light refreshments will be served.

Hope Haven of DeKalb County provides food and shelter to the county’s homeless population on a weekly rotating basis.