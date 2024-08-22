Daily Chronicle 2024 Girls Golf Preview: Team-by-Team Previews

Head coach: Christian Thurwanger

Top returners: Meadow Davis, jr., Kloe Grainger, jr., Taya Johnson, jr.,

Top newcomers: None

Outlook: While the boys programs at DeKalb and Sycamore enjoyed a big turnout during tryouts, the girls golf team remains a co-op between DeKalb and Sycamore with not nearly as much interest. Coach Christian Thurwanger noted that he’s looking to recruit for the future and continues to reach out to girls from both schools in order to grow the program. As for this fall, the team does return some experienced players including juniors Meadow Davis, Kloe Grainger and Taya Johnson.

Head coach: Mike Lauer

Top returners: Mikayla Bass, sr., Payton Bass, jr., Lucy Foss, sr., Nora Foss, sr., Annie Hughes, Ava Smith, jr., Madelynn Swanson, jr.

Top newcomers: Hope Hargrave, fr., Jordan Hargrave, fr.

Outlook: The Cogs are coming off a sectional qualifying season and return seven golfers, but they also lost Emma Rhoads and Aleia Lauer to graduation. Lauer is the biggest loss as she set four school records. The Cogs finished in fifth place last fall in the Big Northern Conference. Juniors Ava Smith and Madelynn Swanson don’t have sisters on the team but six of their teammates do.

Head coach: Greg Jourdan

Top returners: McKenna Bark, sr.

Top newcomers: Eliza Alturas, so., Megan Magroo, fr., Savannah McMurtrie, sr., Elisabeth Snelling, sr.

Outlook: Having graduated all but one (McKenna Bark) of its top seven players from 2023, the Royals will have their work cut out for them as they try to match last year’s 10-3 record. The Royals only have five players, making it their smallest team in 12 years. Coach Greg Jourdan is hopeful that Eliza Alturas and Elisabeth Snelling are able to utilize what they learned watching last year’s seniors and apply it on the course. “(They) will see their scores drop and have huge gains with more experience,” Jourdan said. “Our seniors have always helped our team grow, so I am looking forward to a memorable season where the passion for golf and competition is planted in our new players.”

Coaches: Bryan Kunstman and Pat Lenski

Top returners: Addison Braverman, so., Brighton Davoust, jr., Kailey Kunstman, jr., Addison Runestad, jr.

Top newcomers: Kinsley Koster, fr., Emma Kunstman, fr.

Outlook: The Knights are going to be young as they return three juniors and a sophomore and welcome two freshmen. “We are approaching this team with a two-year time horizon to get the girls where they need to be to play competitive golf,” Kaneland coach Pat Lenski said. “Both Kailey (Kunstman) and Emma (Kunstman) have played a fair number of tournaments this summer along with Addison (Braverman). We look to all three to make an impact for the team this fall, as they are the most experienced tournament players on the team. Lefty Addison Runestad is a player to watch and is capable of playing some competent golf with a little more experience.” Kailey Kunstman earned all-conference last year while team leader Braelyn Davoust graduated from that squad. “The longer-term goal is to build the program back to where we will be able to field a varsity and JV team,” Lenski said. “And these girls will be the vanguard towards that end. Ultimately we seek to win state championships so stay tuned.”