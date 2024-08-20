DeKalb hopes to open new Marriott-branded hotel by summer 2025

Concept art of a four-story hotel slated for 902 Peace Road in DeKalb, according to development plans published by the City of DeKalb for an Aug. 19, 2024, Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. (Provided by City of DeKalb)

DeKALB – A 120-room hotel branded as Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott and the other half as TownPlace Suites by Marriott, could be headed for DeKalb.

The petitioner, Pramit Patel of EO5 Hotels, approached members of the DeKalb Planning and Zoning Commission Monday, seeking their support of a request to authorize a final development plan for the hotel’s construction at 902 N. Peace Road, DeKalb.

In a 4-0 decision, the panel voted in support of the project moving forward. Chairman Max Maxwell and Commissioner Trixy O’Flaherty were absent.

Monday’s vote was not the final say on the matter. The DeKalb City Council still needs to weigh in.

Patel said he’d like the city’s support with his request.

Patel owns and operates the Hampton Inn and Home2 Suites hotels off of South Annie Glidden Road in DeKalb.

“We worked with the city staff since the preliminary plan was approved, and we made the changes they requested – the entrance, certain stuff we’re going through right now, as well, are all being answered,” Patel said.

According to city documents, the entrance onto the site has been modified with the hotel’s final development plan to allow for a safer and more efficient access than what the preliminary development plan showed.

In May 2023, the City Council authorized rezoning and preliminary development plan requests for the construction of a four-story Marriott-branded hotel with 121 rooms.

City Planner Olson said the city does recommend approval of the petitioner’s request.

City staff said project leaders would like to begin construction of the hotel in early September and have the work completed by the end of the summer 2025.

Patel said he’s excited at the prospect of constructing another hotel in town.

“We take pride in making sure we have some of the best hotels in the county,” Patel said.

Also at the meeting, Olson noted that there’s a vacancy on the panel with Commissioner Shannon Stoker’s resignation.

Olson expressed gratitude to Stoker for her service to the city.

“We appreciate her help,” Olson said.

Olson said the city is accepting applications for the position vacancy.

“We’ll try to get that filled as soon as possible,” Olson said.