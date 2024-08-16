McIver: Help us move historic house for Habitat for Humanity

We are thrilled to announce that Habitat for Humanity of DeKalb County is moving a historic house – our 18th Habitat home in the County! This milestone is a true celebration for our community.

With the support of local nonprofit and trade organizations, we are relocating the Engh Farm house, also known as the “Hired Hands House,” from Sycamore to DeKalb. This home, with roots dating back to 1927, has played a vital role in our community’s history, sheltering farm managers and their families, and even serving as the DeKalb County History Center.

Now, this historic house will find new life on Pleasant Street in DeKalb, where it will become home to our 18th partner family, Heaven and her child. Heaven shared her excitement with us.

“Being chosen as a partner family has been an incredible blessing,” Heaven said. “Habitat for Humanity has given me the chance to provide a home for my son and a place for him to grow in a remarkable community.”

At Habitat, we don’t just give away homes. We partner with future homeowners, tradespeople and volunteers to build homes together, offering affordable mortgages to make homeownership a reality for low- and moderate-income families. Our success is possible thanks to the generosity of our community, donors and volunteers!

Upcoming Opportunities to Support:

Ribbon Wrapping Event: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 22, 1730 N. Main St., Sycamore.

Become a Volunteer: Visit www.hfhdcillinois.org/volunteer.aspx to join our volunteer list.

Let’s continue building hope, one home at a time!