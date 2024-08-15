Crash east of DeKalb sends Maple Park couple to hospital with life-threatening injuries

A 70-year-old Maple Park woman and her passenger were airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Wednesday after their vehicle was struck at an intersection south of Sycamore, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said.

A 52-year-old Elgin man was cited with failing to obey a stop sign and failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash, according to a news release.

The Elgin man had been eastbound on Barber Green Road, east of DeKalb, as the Maple Park woman’s vehicle was making a northbound turn on to Airport Road, according to the release. The Elgin man failed to stop at the stop sign and swerved into the other lane, striking the woman’s vehicle.

The front end of his vehicle struck the driver’s side of the woman’s car, causing severe damage to both vehicles.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at 11:50 a.m. Wednesday. The man was taken to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital with minor injuries by the Cortland Fire Department while the woman and her passenger, a 73-year-old Maple Park man, were flown by REACT and LifeNet to Javon Bea Hospital–Riverside in Rockford with life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.