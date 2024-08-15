1 injured in 3-vehicle crash on Route 64 west of Sycamore

A 35-year-old Kingston woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a three-vehicle crash Wednesday at State Route 64 and Glidden Road, west of Sycamore, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office responded to the crash at 2:28 p.m. Wednesday where it found a SUV in a ditch and two other damaged vehicles, according to a news release.

The SUV, driven by a 72-year-old Cortland woman, had been eastbound on Route 64, approaching the intersection, where the Kingston woman and another vehicle driven by 68-year-old DeKalb woman were stopped, according to the news release.

The Kingston woman began crossing the intersection, southbound on Glidden Road, when the SUV failed to stop at the stop sign, striking the Kingston woman’s vehicle and causing it to spin and collide with the third vehicle at the intersection, according to the release.

The SUV then crashed into the ditch northeast of the intersection.

No injuries were reported by the other drivers. The Kingston woman was taken by the Sycamore Fire Department to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital with minor injuries.

No one had been cited as of Thursday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.