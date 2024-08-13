With DeKalb City Council support, Wreckroom looks ready to smash

DeKALB – Wreckroom, a safe secure space known by many for creating a venue where people can smash inanimate objects to let off steam or just for fun, looks to be off to a smashing start in DeKalb.

At Monday’s DeKalb City Council meeting, alderpersons unanimously approved a special use permit in a pair of votes for an amusement establishment to be operated by Miles Mapes, managing partner for DeKalb Wreckroom. Mayor Cohen Barnes was absent. With the City Council’s approval, DeKalb Wreckroom has the clearance necessary to proceed with its Aug. 22 soft opening.

First Ward Alderwoman Carolyn Zasada said she’s excited to welcome Wreckroom to town.

“I think this is so fun,” Zasada said. “I took my kids to a Rage Room for a birthday a couple years ago, and it was just a fantastic experience. It was everything they hoped and dreamed for. All we ever hear is we need more stuff to do in DeKalb. So, this is perfect. I love it. I’m sure you’ll be successful.”

Located at 901 Lucinda Avenue, Unit G, the 2,900-square-foot establishment includes a rage room, splatter room and video game arcade.

Mapes said he spent roughly six months researching and even visiting some rage rooms around the country before he decided to set one up in his hometown.

“What I found was DeKalb deserved one, but I don’t believe we have the population to support a rage-only facility,” Mapes said. “That’s when we started looking at the offshoots. One thing we saw was inclusivity was important, so we added the splatter room. That’s age inclusive. It’s sensory inclusive. It adds a different touch. Then, we went into the retro gaming lounges.”

Seventh Ward Alderman John Walker questioned what’s the primary purpose of a Wreckroom.

Mapes referenced what he said was needed recreation for younger people in DeKalb, including from Northern Illinois University. That includes options for fun that don’t involve alcohol, he said.

Wreckroom DeKalb, shown here July 8, 2024, confirmed via a social media post its owners have signed a lease for 901 Lucinda Ave., Unit G, DeKalb, and plans to hold a soft opening Aug. 22, 2024. (Megann Horstead)

“The primary purpose goes back to seeing a shift in DeKalb,” Mapes said. “We’re seeing a younger generation in town, a younger student base at NIU than we’ve seen probably in the history of NIU. We’re seeing statistics showing the lowest alcohol drinking numbers for [ages] 21 to 27 that we’ve seen in probably 50 years. DeKalb needs to put its best foot forward on alcohol and drug-free entertainment. As a third-generation local, I’m really excited to be the first step in advancing and investing our time and money in that as a community.”

In 2022, the City Council took similar action to extend a special use permit to allow G-Spot Lounge, an e-sports establishment, which is a couple tenant spaces away in Village Commons. The building features several uses, including a coffee shop, comic book store, restaurants and a future church, city staff said.

The tenant space that DeKalb Wreckroom is occupying used to house Boost Mobile and a tanning salon.

DeKalb Wreckroom has projected hours of operation from 3 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. The establishment would be closed Monday through Wednesday, except by appointment.