Tortilleria Campos sells homemade fare in Sycamore

Tortilleria Campos, 432 N. Main St., Sycamore, which offers among other things fresh tortillas, chips and sopes, shown here on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (Kelsey Rettke)

SYCAMORE – Sycamore’s business scene now includes a mom-and-pop shop that offers homemade tortillas, sopes and chips for area residents to enjoy.

Tortilleria Campos, 432 N. Main St., Sycamore, is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

