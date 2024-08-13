DeKalb Area Women’s Center to host ‘Chocolate Covered Conversations’ series Thursday

DeKALB – The DeKalb Area Women’s Center will host its second of three “Chocolate Covered Conversations” presentations as part of its Brown Bag Lunch series.

The presentation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at the center, 1021 State St.

Attendees will be able to view a bread making demo, a Swedish Language Cookbooks collection, and the Duck Soup Coop cookbook prototype photographs. Participants also can visit the center’s “What’s Cookin’? Triple Treat” exhibit. The presentation will be led by Daniel Grych.

For information, email DeKalbAWC@gmail.com.